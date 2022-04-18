Microsoft could allow brands to showcase ads in free-to-play Xbox video games: Report

Every month, Microsoft provides players with new free-to-play Xbox games as a benefit of purchasing the Xbox Gaming Pass. While the company has not shown any advertisements in the free games so far, new information suggests that Microsoft is working on a program that will allow brands to display ads in the free games. Keep reading to know more.

According to a report from Insider via The Verge, Microsoft is planning on a program that will enable brands to set up advertisements in free-to-play games. Although, the advertisement would not disturb players while enjoying a session as they will be placed inside games, for example, on a billboard in a racing video game.

Microsoft might show ads on Xbox in the coming days

The report also mentions that Microsoft is aware that showing advertisements while players are enjoying a game might be irritating and hence, the company is working on developing a private marketplace, wherein it would only allow certain companies or brands, Additionally, Microsoft does not want to take a portion of the advertisement revenue. Instead, it will allow the developers of the game and advertising companies to share the revenue.

Insider also mentions that sources familiar with the development mention that ads could start appearing on free-to-play Xbox games by the third quarter of this year. From what it looks like, Microsoft wants to attract more developers to the platform as advertisement revenue will help them improve and create more video games. It will be interesting to see how and when Microsoft starts showing ads on Xbox.

In related news, Microsoft dropped the price of Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold membership recently. There is a possibility that the cut down prices and placement of ads on free-to-play games have a connection, but that is just a conjecture. The Xbox Game Pass' new prices will surely attract more players to be paying customers.

From now on, the services will be available for a lesser price in India. The prices have been dropped by almost 28% from the original rates. The price drop has been introduced according to the Indian market to gather more customers. Keep reading to know more about the Xbox Game Pass price cut.