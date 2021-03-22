Air Cooler Vs. Air Conditioner: Learn Which Is Best Air Cooler Or Air Conditioner Here

Temperature control in the home and other places has become a crucial aspect of people’s lives. A generation of comfortable living has arisen, and the people have the convenience to increase or decrease the temperatures of the rooms they occupy with Air Conditioners or Air Coolers. Different types of settings require a different device, some might require an Air Conditioner whereas others might require an Air Cooler. Many people want to learn Air Cooler vs. Air Conditioner, which is the best for their use. People can use this guide to learn which is the best air cooler or air conditioner for them.

Air Cooler vs. Air Conditioner

Many people want to learn which is the best air cooler or air conditioner. This depends on many factors, mainly the type of room the user wants to ventilate. With small to a medium-sized room and air cooler is more than enough, but areas that occupy a large space require some more power, therefore, Air conditioners are used in such situations. The difference between air cooler and air conditioner can be outlined through certain parameters. Check out the difference between Air Cooler and Air Conditioner below:

Cost

Air Coolers are reasonable to purchase and do not have high maintenance costs. Air Conditioners are costly devices and require a high maintenance cost.

Maintenance

The maintenance of Air Coolers is simple and very cost-effective. The maintenance of Air Conditioners is complex and expensive.

Air Quality

The air quality that Air Coolers provide is 100% fresh and used from the environment. The air in the Air conditioners becomes stale and dry as it is recirculated in the room.

Refrigerants

Air Cooler uses water to refrigerate and providing cooling to the area. Air Conditioners use chemicals and other elements to provide cooling which in turn pollutes the environment.

Portability

Air Coolers are portable and can be moved from one place to another by simply plugging and unplugging the device. Air Conditioners when fixed cannot be moved and aren’t a portable device.

Usage

Air Coolers can be used in outdoor and indoor areas alike, whereas Air Conditioners can only be used in indoor areas.

Emissions

Air Coolers are very eco-friendly and have no carbon emissions. Air Conditioners on the other hand aren’t eco-friendly at all. They emit CFC and Carbon which causes harm to the environment and the ozone layer of the Earth.

Energy Efficient

Air Coolers are 10 times more energy-efficient than air conditioners, which means lower costs on electricity bills. Air Conditioners on the other hand consume quite a bit of energy. Air Conditioners means higher costs on electricity bills.