Amazon Astro: How to preorder Alex Bot online, check price, specs & more details

Amazon conducted a product launch event on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Out of the other products announced by the global e-commerce giant, an autonomous pet robot stole the show. The Alexa bot will be available as a Day 1 Edition, implying that users can share feedback about the performance of the device. Amazon Astro is a US-only product, as the product page clearly mentions that "this product can only ship to addresses in the 50 US states."

The Amazon Astro is a huge bargain for the company as well as interested customers. While the initial price of the Alexa-enabled household robot will be set to $999.99, Amazon says that it will increase the price to $1,449.99 in the future. To put things into perspective, such a device requires a company to combine their work in the fields of robotics, artificial intelligence, cloud services, voice assistant integration, optics and much more.

Besides being cute, Astro can help you monitor your home when you're away, check on your family and pets, and move with you during video calls.



Oh... and did we say it's cute? pic.twitter.com/HzKGu0mcqV — Amazon (@amazon) September 28, 2021

Amazon Astro technical specifications

The Amazon Astro robot features a 10.1" HD touchscreen display in the front with 1280 x 800 resolution. Right within the screen, there is a 5MP 1080p Periscopic camera with a 132-degree field of view. On the inside, the device is powered by two Qualcomm QCS605 processors, and one Qualcomm SDA660 processor and Amazon's AZ1 neural edge processor. The device supports dual-band Wi-Fi, A2DP support for audio streaming for both on the robot and a companion device.

The Alexa bot comes with a 2.1 audio system with two front-firing speakers and a passive bass radiator. With all those features, the Amazon Astro robot weighs 20.6 pounds and the charger itself weighs 3.9 pounds. There is a Type-C port on the robot as well. The Amazon robot comes with a one-year limited warranty and requires an active Amazon account to operate. The device supports iPhones running on iOS 13 or higher and Android smartphones running on version 8 or higher.

How to preorder Amazon Astro home robot online?

Amazon Astro is available on an invite-only basis. To pre-order the device, one needs to visit Amazon's official website and sign-up for an invitation to purchase the Amazon robot. Additionally, the Amazon product page for Astro also mentioned "this product has limited quantities available. NOt all requests will be granted." In other words, not all who sign-up for preordering the device will actually get a chance to buy it.

Do keep in mind that the robot is available for an introductory price of $999.99 and after the initial period, it will be priced at $1,449.99. While interested customers can pre-order the device, Amazon has not announced a timeline for the availability and shipment of the product. The developers have mentioned that it will be available later this year.