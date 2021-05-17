Amazon Echo Buds 2 Price, Features And Other Details You Need To Know

Amazon is back again with the second-generation iteration for their extremely popular Echo Buds. The wireless earphones market is on the rise and Amazon is smart enough to capitalize on this opportunity. They have released the second generation Echo Buds and many users want to know the features, price, and where to buy them.

Amazon Echo Buds 2 Features

It's been almost a year since the first Amazon Earbuds came out and the company did a really good job with the first. Now Amazon wishes to up the ante with their latest generation. They have added all-new features to improve the accessibility and functionality of their wireless earphones. With the latest generation of the Echo Buds, they have moved a step towards the dream of being the best true wireless earbuds. Check out the Amazon Echo Buds 2 Features below:

Dynamic audio and active noise cancellation (ANC) - Premium speakers deliver crisp, balanced sound. Sealed in-ear design and ANC limit background noise.

Compact and comfortable - Echo Buds are small, light, and sweat-resistant, with a secure, customizable fit that's made to move with the user.

Hands-free entertainment - Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to stream music, play podcasts, and read Audible audiobooks

Long-lasting battery - Get up to 5 hrs music playback per charge and up to 15 hrs with the charging case. A 15-min quick charge provides up to 2 hrs of music.

Leave your phone in your pocket - Use voice to make calls, set reminders, add items to a shopping list, or even start a meditation session.

Works with other assistants - Compatible with iOS and Android, and supports access to Siri and Google Assistant.

Designed to protect your privacy - Echo Buds are built with multiple layers of privacy controls, including the ability to mute the mics with the Alexa app.

Amazon Echo Buds 2 Price

Many users have been wondering about the Amazon Echo Buds 2 Price. Amazon has made it a point to make their devices easy to purchase and they have followed the trend with the new Echo Buds too. There are two variants that users can buy for the new Echo Buds, one with the wireless charging case and the other with a Type-C charging case. The Amazon Echo Buds 2 with Type-C charging case will cost the user around $120 or INR 9,000 and the one with the wireless charging case will cost the user $140 or INR 10,500.

