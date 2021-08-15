Android 12 Beta Released By Google: Here Is A List Of All 12 Supporting Devices

Developers at Google have been on the top of their game to bring in some exciting features for their upcoming Android 12 OS. A recent public Android 12 beta has already been released which highlighted some new additions like refreshed notifications, better screenshot support, one-handed mode, and much more. But making these features compatible with all the devices might be a herculean task. Google will thus release the OS only for a limited number of devices that are able to handle these new Android 12 features. Here is all the information about Android 12 supported devices. Read more

Android 12 supported devices

Google’s new OS, Android 12 will demand a lot more from the devices to ensure the seamless functioning of all their features and changes. The update will be available for almost all the new devices launched in India. Developers recently released a new update making their Android 12 available for phones like Pixel 3 or newer phones, Xiaomi Mi 11, and the OnePlus 9 series. Industry experts also suggest that upcoming phones like Google Pixel 6 are going to be preloaded with this new Android 12. Makers also confirmed that the Beta 4 will also be available for Android TV along with the ADT-3 developer kit. Here is a list of top devices that are eligible to run Android 12.

Samsung Z Flip3

Samsung Z Fold3

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 3 to Pixel 5 (including XL and A-series phones)

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Nokia X20

OnePlus 9 / 9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 / 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11i / 11X Pro

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra (only Chinese models)

TCL 20 Pro 5G

Asus Zenfone 8

Realme GT

Vivo iQOO 7 Legend

Sharp Aquos Sense 5G

Tecno Camon 17

More about the Android 12 release

Android 12 release date has been speculated to be set in the month of September or October. This is mostly because Google releases a new update for their OS in the second half of each year. But don’t get your hopes too high because it will only be available for a limited number of devices only. No other information has been released about Google’s Android 12. Users can directly head over to Android's official website to register and learn more about the new Android beta.