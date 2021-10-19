Apple Airpods 3 Price in India and Dubai: Check release date & availability details

During the Apple Unleashed event conducted on Monday, October 18, 2021, the company released one of the most awaited devices of 2021 - AirPods 3. Also known as the AirPods (3rd generation), the device is equipped with sensors such as a motion and speed-detecting accelerometer, force sensor, skin-detecting sensor and dual beamforming micrphones. However, the new AirPods do not have active noise cancellation as a feature.

The new Apple AirPods 3 are inspired by Apple AirPods Pro in terms of design and is placed by the company between the Apple AirPods (2nd generation) and AirPods Pro. That being said, the truly wireless earphones from Apple come with Spatial Audio technology, along with dynamic head tracking. The Adaptive EQ on the device tunes music according to the owner's ears and delivers personalised sound. A custom high-excursion Apple driver and a high dynamic range amplifier enhances the sound quality of the Apple AirPods 3.

Apple AirPods 3 features

As far as the battery life is concerned, the AirPods 3 come with up to six hours of battery life with a single charge, which is reduced to five hours when Spatial Audio is enabled, and four hours when using the truly wireless earphones to attend a call. Along with the MagSafe charging case, the AirPods 3 offer up to 30 hours of listening time and up to 20 hours of talk time. Additionally, the device also supports fast charging.

Apple AirPods 3 release date and price in India

The Apple AirPods (3rd generation) are priced at Rs.18,500 on Apple's official website. Interested buyers can also personalise the device for free and get an engraved case. The website also mentions that the device will be available from October 26, 2021, and deliveries will begin from October 28, 2021. However, the exact time and schedule of delivery will depend according to buyer's location. The device is up for pre-orders on the official website.

Apple AirPods 3 release date and price in Dubai

According to Apple's official website for the region, the AirPods 3 are priced at AED 749.00, which roughly translates to Rs. 15,300. The device is scheduled to be available from October 26, 2021, and deliveries will follow. However, between the Indian pricing and the price in Dubai, there is a difference of Rs. 3,200. Nevertheless, AirPods 3 can be pre-ordered now from the official Apple website.