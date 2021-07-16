Apple Back to School Offer: Free AirPods for Indian students on selected products

Apple products are among the most popular and most expensive devices out there. Hence, an offer on Apple devices is always welcomed by customers who are waiting for the prices to drop. Today, Apple India has announced the 'Back to School' offer in India, wherein eligible students can avail Apple AirPods on selected Apple products. The offer is live on the Apple India store and has been launched right before the commencement of academic session 2021-2022 across the country. Keep reading to know more details about the offer.

Apple Back to School Offer is live

Free AirPods for students on selected Apple Products

While the Back to School offer was live in the US for the last month, it has now been launched in India as well. Under the offer, students will get freebies on the purchase of Apple products, the biggest one being Apple AirPods. The offer is available for current or new university students, their parents and teachers and other staff at all levels. Do keep in mind the that Back to School offer is valid for a limited time.

Free AirPods for students across multiple Apple products

Apple India has said that students can add the offer to Higher Education Offer that already provides on selected Apple products such as iPad Air and Apple MacBook models. The free AirPods for students or other eligible customers will be offered along with an iPad Pro, Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro and a Mac Mini. The model provided as free AirPods to students is the second generation of AirPods wireless earphones, which costs Rs. 14,990 and comes with wired charging.

Customers can also avail other models of AirPods by paying the difference

On top of that, if a student wants to get the AirPods with wireless charging or AirPods Pro, it can be done via paying the difference in amount. That means that if a customer wishes to get the AirPods Pro instead of the AirPods, they can pay the difference amount of Rs.10,000 and get AirPods Pro. Along with this, students can also buy MacBook at a slashed prices, AppleCare at a 20% discount, Apple Music at Rs. 49 per month, a free Apple TV+ subscription and an Apple Arcade subscription for three months.

IMAGE: APPLE.COM