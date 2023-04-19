Apple CEO Tim Cook Meets PM Modi, Talks About Tech-powered Transformations In India

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on his second leg of India visit. They exchanged views on diverse topics and highlighted the tech-powered transformations taking place in India.

"An absolute delight to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India," PM Modi said.

Tim Cook also thanked PM Modi for the warm welcome. "We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country," he said.

Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country. pic.twitter.com/xRSjc7u5Ip — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 19, 2023

The Apple CEO also met Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Met with @tim_cook, CEO, Apple. Discussed deepening Apple’s engagement in India across manufacturing, electronics exports,

app economy, skilling, sustainability and job creation especially for women. Jointly charting a long-term and strong relationship. pic.twitter.com/L7KVPjq8fk — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) April 19, 2023

Cook, who opened the doors of Apple's first store in the country in Mumbai on Tuesday, will also welcome customers at the opening of the company's second official retail store in Delhi.

Apple's Delhi store will have a dedicated Apple Pickup station which makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time.

"Like all Apple facilities, Apple Saket and Apple's operations in India run on 100 per cent renewable energy and are carbon neutral," the statement added.

Apple said the store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

For hands-on technical and hardware support, the statement said customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an expert. "Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions," it added.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook opened India's first retail store of Apple in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on Tuesday.