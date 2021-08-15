Apple Could Replace Touch Bar With Pencil Dock; Read More About New MacBook Pro

Several rumours about Apple planning to remove the Touch Bar feature from their MacBooks has already circulated throughout the tech community. Another leak from Apple’s patent has surfaced on the internet which shows a MacBook that is loaded with a new input device called the Apple Pencil. This feature is going to be the replacement feature for the Touch Bar and the tech community is certainly curious to learn more about it. Here is all the information on the internet about the upcoming MacBook Pro and Apple Pencil. Read more

MacBook Pro rumours hint at the release of a new Apple Pen

American tech giants might be adding a new Apple Pencil for its upcoming generation of MacBook Pro. This feature seems to be inspired by the stylus that is compatible only with Apple’s iPad. This has also been confirmed by Yanko Design's Sarang Sheth, an industrial designer who is known for creating interesting designs for the 2019 RAZR or the Galaxy Fold 3. The renders about MacBook Pro suggests that the new Apple Pencil could probably sit docked in the same area used for the Touch Bar. The same render suggests that a small touch bar is still going to be on the laptop but this will be optimized for use with the Apple Pencil. Seeing other rumours about Apple removing the Touch Bar certainly give some confirmation about the American Tech giants chucking their popular Touch Bar feature from MacBooks.

More MacBook leaks

Other rumours about the MacBook Air have also surfaced on the internet. Popular Apple Analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo’s reports claim that the new MacBook Air design will be very similar to the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch designs and they are going to carry a mini-LED display and flatter top and bottom edges. Kuo’s report also said that BOE will be supplying these new mini-LED displays for the upcoming MacBook Air. On the other hand, LG, Sharp, and Foxconn will supply mini-LED displays for the MacBook Pro models. Other leaks suggest that Apple is working on bringing in a new M-series Apple Silicon chips and a new MagSafe-compatible magnetic charger. No other information has been released about the upcoming generation of MacBooks.