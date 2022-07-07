Apple Currently Working On Sports Watch With Larger Display And Bigger Battery: Report

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is mulling extending its lineup of smartwatches by releasing a new, sports edition smartwatch. According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple is putting together an extreme sports version of the Apple Watch. The report mentions that the watch will have Apple's largest smartwatch display ever, along with a larger battery and a rugged metal casing. Naturally, the watch will target extreme sports athletes. As it will be a dedicated smartwatch for athletes, it will be able to track workouts and sports activities with more precision.

Apple Watch sports edition will feature a large display

Gurman suggests that the Apple extreme sports watch will feature a 2-inch diagonal display, larger than what is being planned for the Apple Watch Series 8. Furthermore, the display is said to have a resolution of 410 x 502 pixels and could be as sharp as the existing models. It is pertinent to mention here that the company has already added multiple sports and fitness-related features to watchOS 9.

Another aspect of the watch that will distinguish it from the classic Apple Watch will be its case. The Apple Watch for sports enthusiasts will feature a stronger metal case, instead of the aluminium chassis on the current model of the Apple Watch. In addition, the watch will be able to provide fitness-related metrics for a longer time due to its large battery. In the recent past, Apple Watch Series 8 has been reported to feature a temperature sensor to detect fever - the same sensor will be present on the sports edition.

Apple Watch 8 might sense abnormal body temperature to detect fever

As per a new report by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the forthcoming Apple Watch will tell users whether have a fever. To do so, the device must have a body temperature sensor, however, the report also mentions that it won't inform the user about the exact figure but indicate if the user has fever. Accordingly, users can measure their temperature and consult with their doctor. Apart from this, the Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to come with new heath-tracking features.