Apple Diwali Sale 2021 offer: Free AirPods on purchase of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini

Apple has recently launched the 2021 iPhone 13 series which includes four iPhones — iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. With Cinematic Mode, improved cameras, reduced notch size and new colours, the Apple iPhone 13 series has been available to purchase on retail and online stores since September 24, 2021. However, Apple has got a new offer for those interested in purchasing the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini.

In an offer that will be launched by Apple soon, the company will offer AirPods free on the purchase of iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini. The Cupertino-based tech giant has revealed the offer through a small post on their website and a tweet. That effectively brings down the price of previous-generation iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini by Rs 14,900 which is the retail selling price of the AirPods. Check out how to avail the Apple Diwali Sale 2021 offers below.

The offer will go live from October 7, 2021. Last year, a similar offer on Apple iPhone 11 finished the stocks within few hours of the sale. Hence, those who wish to purchase iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini during the festive season sale must order their devices as soon as the sale begins. The AirPods that are included within the offer include the AirPods with wireless charging case. Apple also says that users can trade in or exchange their old smartphones for additional discounts. To avail of the offer, a customer needs to put an eligible iPhone in their cart, and then add on the AirPods with a wireless charging case for free.

Along with the free AirPods, the effective price of the iPhone 12 will come down from Rs 65,900 for the base variant comes down to Rs 51,000, and that for the iPhone 12 Mini comes down from Rs 59,990 for the base variant to Rs 45,000. That being said, users can also get their AirPods engraved with any emoji or even their name. Apple has been providing engravings on devices such as iPad, AirPods, AirTag and Apple Pencil for a long time now. Those interested in buying the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini can get their AirPods engraved in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Telegu, Gujarati or English.

Save the date! Offer begins 07.10.21! Buy iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini and get AirPods on us. Personalise your AirPods by adding free engraving. Choose from seven regional languages, emojis and more. For additional savings trade in your old phone. — Apple (@Apple) September 30, 2021

(Image: Unsplash)