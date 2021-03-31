Apple Event 2021 Leaks: What To Expect From Apple WWDC Event?

Apple is going to host its WWDC event 2021 soon and now it has finally announced the dates. According to the official announcement, the Apple Event 2021 is going to start from June 7 and it will last until June 11, 2021. Fans have been expecting the event to start in April, however, the organisation has crashed a lot of hopes with the new dates. Nevertheless, fans are currently wondering about Apple Event 2021 leaks, rumours, what to expect and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Apple Event 2021 leaks

Updated Apple TV

If you have been following rumours around Apple products in recent times, you must be aware that the rumours mention a lot about an updated Apple TV device. The device might retain its similarity to the current Apple TV 4K, however, it is expected to have a more powerful processor, a new remote design and more.

AirTags

Many tech enthusiasts believe that Apple AirTags are soon going to be a part of the product line offered by the organisation, all because of the iOS 14.5 beta. AirTags is believed to be a gadget that a user can attach or slip into a purse or a backpack which will help a user track their location with the Apple’s U1 chip.

New Apple iPad Pro

Many Apple fans have been waiting for an iPad Pro with an “A14X” processor, and the Apple WWDC event may bring make this a reality. The rumours of the upcoming new upgrades seem to be fascinating as they might bring features like an optional 5G connectivity, a new display with mini-LED and more.

iOS 15

iOS 15 is undoubtedly one of the much-awaited software updates coming to iPhones. As we are aware that the iOS 14 update last year brought exciting changes such as allowing widgets to the home screen and more. Nevertheless, the recent Apple Event 2021 leaks suggest that the iOS 15 might offer features like interactive widgets, redesigned settings, always-on display and redesigned lock screen. However, iOS updates are mostly rolled out along with new iPhones, so we expect that iOS 15 may release in September or October instead of the Apple Spring event 2021.

Promo Image ~ APPLE