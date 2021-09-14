Apple Event LIVE Updates: IPhone 13 Coming At 10.30 Pm? Here's How To Watch

Quick links:
Image: @Apple/ Twitter
Apple is all set for their 2021 September showcase with products like the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7 lined up to be unveiled to the community. Industry experts have already received their invitations to attend the event. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the makers are going to host this event virtually on their official website and Youtube channel. To help our readers, here is the Youtube link to watch the event live. Apart from this, the LIVE event is also available to stream on Apple’s official website.
Apple’s California streaming has been set to take place today and the community is excited to see this showcase hosted by the world's largest technology company by revenue, Apple. The community is expecting to see the launch of new products including the iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7 and AirPods 3.
Other products like the iPad 9 and iPad mini 6 could also be released during Apple’s California streaming. Stay tuned in for more information about the release date, availability and price of these upcoming products scheduled to release during this annual event hosted by Apple.
California streaming. What’s coming next? Watch a special #AppleEvent today at 10 a.m. PDT to find out.— Apple (@Apple) September 10, 2021