Apple Event LIVE Updates: IPhone 13 Coming At 10.30 Pm? Here's How To Watch

Apple’s California streaming has been set to take place today and the community is excited to see this showcase hosted by the world's largest technology company by revenue, Apple. The community is expecting to see the launch of new products including the iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7 and AirPods 3.

Other products like the iPad 9 and iPad mini 6 could also be released during Apple’s California streaming. Stay tuned in for more information about the release date, availability and price of these upcoming products scheduled to release during this annual event hosted by Apple.