Last Updated:

Apple Event LIVE Updates: IPhone 13 Coming At 10.30 Pm? Here's How To Watch

Apple Event LIVE Streaming is scheduled to begin on September 14, 10.30 IST. The event is supposed to unveil the iPhone 13, AirPods3 and more products. Read more for Apple Event LIVE updates

Written By
Sahil Mirani
Apple Event LIVE updates

Image: @Apple/ Twitter

Apple Event LIVE Streaming is scheduled to begin on September 14, 10.30 IST. The event is supposed to unveil the iPhone 13, AirPods3 and more products. Read more for Apple Event LIVE updates
pointer
18:34 IST, September 14th 2021
Where to Watch Apple Event Live In India?

Apple is all set for their 2021 September showcase with products like the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7 lined up to be unveiled to the community. Industry experts have already received their invitations to attend the event. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the makers are going to host this event virtually on their official website and Youtube channel. To help our readers, here is the Youtube link to watch the event live. Apart from this, the LIVE event is also available to stream on Apple’s official website.

 

pointer
18:34 IST, September 14th 2021
What to expect from the 2021 Apple Event Live Streaming?

Apple’s California streaming has been set to take place today and the community is excited to see this showcase hosted by the world's largest technology company by revenue, Apple. The community is expecting to see the launch of new products including the iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7 and AirPods 3.

Other products like the iPad 9 and iPad mini 6 could also be released during Apple’s California streaming.  Stay tuned in for more information about the release date, availability and price of these upcoming products scheduled to release during this annual event hosted by Apple. 

 

Tags: Apple Event LIVE updates, Apple Event Live Streaming, Where to Watch Apple Event Live In India
COMMENT