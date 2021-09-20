Apple IOS 15 To Release On Sept 20: Here's How To Download, Update Your IPhone & IPad

Quick links:
IMAGE: APPLE.COM
During the California Streaming event, Apple revealed the iPhone 13 lineup. They also announced that the new iOS 15 will be available to download for all on September 20, 2021. The new operating system for Apple devices comes with improved FaceTime, a redesigned notification section, AR-enabled Apple Maps, the all-new iCloud+, Live text selection from images and many more features for the user to explore.
While the beta version for iOS 15 was quite buggy, users around the world are hoping to download a stable update. The new update will come to devices launched after iPhone 6S, along with iPhone SE first-generation and iPod Touch seventh generation. A few days ago, Apple teased the features in iOS 15 on eligible iPhone models through Tips app notifications. Keep reading to know more about the iOS release date and time in India and how to update your iPhone to iOS 15.
Apple will release the latest iOS 15 in India on Monday, September 20, 2021. The latest operating system update for iPhones will be available to download from 10:30 PM IST. Over 20 Apple devices will be receiving the updates, the oldest one being iPod Touch seventh generation and iPhone SE first generation. The iPadOS 15 for Apple iPads will be arriving on Monday as well, along with watchOS8 and tvOS 15 for Apple Watch and Apple TV respectively.