Apple IOS 15 To Release On Sept 20: Here's How To Download, Update Your IPhone & IPad

During the California Streaming event, Apple revealed the iPhone 13 lineup. They also announced that the new iOS 15 will be available to download for all on September 20, 2021. The new operating system for Apple devices comes with improved FaceTime, a redesigned notification section, AR-enabled Apple Maps, the all-new iCloud+, Live text selection from images and many more features for the user to explore.

While the beta version for iOS 15 was quite buggy, users around the world are hoping to download a stable update. The new update will come to devices launched after iPhone 6S, along with iPhone SE first-generation and iPod Touch seventh generation. A few days ago, Apple teased the features in iOS 15 on eligible iPhone models through Tips app notifications. Keep reading to know more about the iOS release date and time in India and how to update your iPhone to iOS 15.

iOS release date and time in India

Apple will release the latest iOS 15 in India on Monday, September 20, 2021. The latest operating system update for iPhones will be available to download from 10:30 PM IST. Over 20 Apple devices will be receiving the updates, the oldest one being iPod Touch seventh generation and iPhone SE first generation. The iPadOS 15 for Apple iPads will be arriving on Monday as well, along with watchOS8 and tvOS 15 for Apple Watch and Apple TV respectively.

Devices compatible with iOS 15

iPhone 13 - all models

iPhone 12 - all models

iPhone 11 - all models

iPhone X, Xs, Xs Max and XR

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

iPhone 6S and 6S Plus

iPhone SE (1st and 2nd generation)

iPod Touch (7th generation)

How to update your iPhone to iOS 15?

Connect iPhone or iPod with a charger and make sure that the internet connectivity is good.

Go to Settings.

Go to General.

Tap on Software Update.

The system will detect a software update post 10:30 PM IST on Monday and reflect.

Tap on Download and Install or Install.

Enter the security code for the device.

A similar procedure can also be followed for updating eligible iPads to the latest iPad OS 15.

Devices compatible with iPadOS 15

All iPad Pro devices

Ipad 5th generation and above

iPad Mini 4th generation and above

iPad Air 3rd generation and above

iPad Air 2

Devices compatible with watchOS 8

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch SE

Image: Apple.com