Apple Is Planning To Launch 15-inch MacBook Air In 2023, Suggests DSCC Quarterly Report

Apple recently conducted its Peek Performance event. The one-hour long show revealed quite a lot of new Apple devices including the new iPhone SE 3 which runs on the latest A15 Bionic chip and support a 5G connection. Then Apple revealed the iPad Air (5th Gen) with the M1 chipset. Lastly, the company revealed two completely new devices called the Mac Studio and the Studio Display. However, there were rumours about Apple launching a new M2 chip at the event, which did not turn out to be true.

According to a new report by Display Supply Chain Consultants, Apple is planning to launch a larger entry-level MacBook in 2023. The report mentions that the company could be working on a new 15-inch entry-level notebook. Additionally, the 13-inch model of the MacBook Air is also expected to be redesigned with a slightly larger screen in the coming year. Further, the quarterly report by DSCC also mentions that the entry-level iPad could come with a bigger display as well. As of now, the iPad (9th Gen) is the entry-level iPad that comes with a 10.2-inch display.

Apple MacBook Air with a 15-inch display could come next year

As the report surfaced on the internet, known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo provided his insights on the device. Kuo notes in his tweet that Apple's 15-inch laptop could enter mass production n the fourth quarter of 2023. While a larger display would consume more power, Kuo says that the design goal is to use the same 30W power adapter as shipped with the MacBook Air. Last and the most interesting prediction from Kuo is that the device might not be called MacBook Air at all.

It is safe to speculate that the refreshed MacBook Air with a 15-inch display could also feature Apple's M2 chipset as rumours about the chip have been circling on the internet. Nevertheless, with the upcoming laptop, Apple might change its strategy. As noted by Kuo, Apple might remove 'Air' from the title of this product and rebrand it as 'MacBook' which would be the new entry-level Apple laptop for years to come. Stay tuned for more updates on the Apple MacBook Air and other tech news.

Image: UNSPLASH