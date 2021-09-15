Apple Launch Event: 6 Apple TV+ Premieres Announced; Two Shows Set For September Release

The Apple launch event is already in full swing. The American tech giant hosted a virtual event on Tuesday, September 14, unveiling the iPhone 13 series, Apple TV+ premieres and Apple Watch S7 among others.

Chief Executive Officer of Apple Tim Cook and his team launched the Apple Special Event on September 14 from Apple Park in California. Apple lovers have been eagerly awaiting the launch of the iPhone 13, the Apple Watch S7 and the AirPods 3.

The launch event kicked off with the song "California Soul" by Stones Throw Records, in the lines of the Apple motto, Think Different — But Not Too Different, displaying several cities and landscapes of the state.

Apple TV + updates

CEO Tim Cook did not fail to mention Ted Lasso, his favourite show on the TV streaming service. Notably, Apple has received more than 35 Grammy nominations in total for Apple TV+ shows. Some trailers and a preview of new series and seasons that are set to start in the autumn were shown at the launch event.

Season 2 of 'The Morning Show' was one such show that was displayed in the launch. Apple also unveiled the new series premiere of 'Foundation' to be released on September 24, along with 'The Problem with John Stewart' on September 30. The Invasion, Finch and the Shrink Door were some of the shows that the Apple TV+ is set to premiere soon, according to the update. Apple also shared a timeline of its Originals, Shows and Movies for the Apple TV+.

Image: Unsplash