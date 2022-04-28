Apple Launches Hidrate Spark Smart Water Bottles; Check Its Price And Specifications

Apple has now launched a smart water bottle that can track your daily intake of water and remind you to stay hydrated. The water bottles from HidrateSpark can be synced to Apple Health via Bluetooth and are available in two variants- HidrateSpark PRO and HidrateSpark Steel PRO Steel. The smart bottles have been priced at $59.95 (Rs 4,596) and $79.95 (Rs 6,129) for the PRO and PRO Steel version, respectively, and are available in two colour variants- Green and Black.

Features of the smart bottle

The bottle is made of shatter-proof and odour-resistant Tritan plastic and is equipped with an LED smart sensor “puck” that tracks daily water intake. The data is then recorded through the application on one's Apple Watch, iPhone, or iPad. Interestingly, the colours and patterns of the puck can be modified as per the user's requirements. To record the data on daily water intake, one has to download the HidrateSpark app, which links to Apple Health.

This smart bottle has been designed to glow at the bottom when it is time to take a sip and the app recommends a daily water goal and syncs with the bottle to show one's progress. The bottle also comes with a battery and a charging cable and its stainless-steel and vacuum-insulated composition can keep the water cold for as long as 24 hours.

HidrateSpark, which was founded in 2014 and has become the leading manufacturer of smart bottles, claims that its latest product is clinically proven to be effective and accurate. The company also claims that it has saved over 11.7 crore water bottles owing to its smart devices. Meanwhile, the smart bottle is currently available only in the US market and is yet to go global. This is the tech giant's latest stint after launching the cleaning cloth last year, which went viral for its pricing. Made of soft, non-abrasive material, the company priced the product at Rs 1,900, saying it was only meant for Apple products.