Apple Magic Keyboard, Mouse And Touchpad Launched: How To Pre-order Magic Keyboard?

Apple has managed to get the attention of the tech community with the launch of its Apple Magic keyboard and other range of products like the Apple Magic mouse and touchpad. This range of products was already available in other countries but the American tech giants have just introduced them to the Indian market. The people, on hearing about this announcement online, have been trying to search for ways to buy this new Apple Magic series of products. To help them here is a step-by-step guide to help buy the new Apple Magic keyboard, mouse and touchpad.

How to pre-order Magic keyboard?

Apple’s new magic keyboard, mouse and touchpad were all released along with the new 24-inch M1 iMac in April 2021. Makers are just bringing in the option of buying these new Magic accessories as a standalone device in India. The product will be available on Apple’s official store that can also be accessed online. It will also be available at local retailers after it has been released officially. The users might also be able to buy these new Apple Magic series of products from third-party retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and Reliance Digital.

But the fastest way to get these products is by placing a pre-order of them on Apple's website. Currently, the website is down, and it is best to check it out after the developers have fixed this issue. Keep in mind that using these products for iPads and iMacs might just make the device more accessible for professional use and gaming. It can also be used to convert the compact touch device to a smaller PC. The makers have released various versions of these devices. Here is all the information on the new Apple Magic keyboard, mouse and touchpad. No other information has been released about these new products.

Apple Magic Keyboard with touch ID: Rs 14,500.

Apple Magic Keyboard without touch ID: Rs 7,500

Apple Magic Keyboard with touch ID and numeric keypad: Rs 17,500

Apple Magic keyboard Features:

Wireless keyboard

Rechargeable batteries

Document navigation controls

USB-C to Lightning cable

New Keys for Spotlight, Dictation, and Do Not Disturb

Apple Magic Trackpad: Rs 12,500.

Multi-touch gestures

Force Touch technology

USB-C to Lightning cable

Apple Magic Mouse: Rs 7,500