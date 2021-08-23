Apple Patents New Keyboard With Removable Keys That Can Double As Mouse

Apple is constantly trying to improve and innovate new technology to revolutionize the tech industry. The developers have already started working on several projects for their upcoming MacBooks and other products. The American tech giants have now filed for a new patent that could be introduced in the future generation of Apple’s MacBooks. The patent is titled a “Deployable Key Mouse” that could be detached to use as a live pointer for the screen. This has been picked up by the tech geeks and they are curious to learn more about it. Here is all the information on the internet about Apple’s new keyboard patent. Read more

Apple files new patent for future keyboards

A lot of information has already been picked up by the community about this apple patent. The reports suggest that Apple is working on releasing this removable key which will be loaded with a position sensor. The explanation on the Apple patent says that the first configuration of this patent is the removable key structure which is operable to provide a key-based typing input and also as a computer pointing device using the position sensor. The developers are hoping to bring this feature to their future devices to make a more comfortable, portable, and precise pointer input for a computer input system. Apple filed this patent last week, thus it is easy to assume that the American tech giants are planning to release this innovative portable key-based typing input and pointing device after several years.

More about Apple

Apart from this, the developers are working on improving their already existing services like the Safari Technology Preview‌. They recently released a new Safari Technology Preview 130 update to make some rectifications and improvements to Web Inspector, CSS, JavaScript, Media, Web API, and IndexedDB. The update also brings in a new Live Text feature to the MacOs that gives an option to select and interact with text in images on the web. The community is currently waiting for Apple to announce anything about the upcoming product launch scheduled in September. Industry experts suggest that the developers could be releasing new iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches and Apple Pencil. Thus keep an eye out for any updates on Apple’s website and social media handles. No other information is available about the American tech giants.