Last Updated:

Apple Releases HomePod Mini In Five Colours, Announces 'Voice Plan' For Music

The HomePod mini has been introduced in five colours and will hit the markets in November 2021 at a cost of Rs 7,400 ($99). 

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Apple

Image: Twitter/@DanielHipskind


As part of its high-profile Apple Unleashed event, the tech giant just revamped its newest product - 'HomePod Mini' on October 18. The pot-like devices which are meant to enhance the users' musical experience, as per Apple, have been introduced in a range of five colours - grey, blue. orange, yellow and black. Available with multi-room audio, the colourful devices will hit the markets in November 2021 at a cost of Rs 7,400 ($99). 

The Apple smart device competes with Google’s Nest Mini smart speakers and Amazon’s Echo Dot. The device sports features like smooth switching audio from iPhone to speaker using the U1 ultra-wideband chip, and users can also connect multiple HomePod minis in separate rooms to play the same audio.

Adding to the excitement, Apple brought another surprise by introducing a music subscription plan called the 'Voice Plan' that will cost the users Rs 375 ($4.99) per month. Through the subscription, users will be able to access Apple Music exclusively through Apple's virtual assistant Siri. For those looking for a better experience, Apple also has an individual plan costing Rs 750 ($9.99) that will provide the users with spatial and lossless audio. This offer also extends to a family plan that will cost a little over Rs 1100 ($14.99) and can be used by up to six people. 

READ | Apple iPhone users will not be able to downgrade on iOS 15 after upgrading, read details

The Apple voice plan, to be available in three different price ranges will initially be accessible to users in only 17 countries. The countries include Australia, Austria, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, japan, Mexico,New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan,UK, US.

READ | Apple Watch Series 8 to be larger than current models: Reports

Image: Twitter/@DanielHipskind

READ | New Apple MacBook Pro reportedly coming up with iPhone 13-like notch; check details
READ | Apple Unleashed event to be held tonight: Here's how to watch Apple event live
Tags: Apple, Homepod Mini, Airpods
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com