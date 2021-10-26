Last Updated:

Apple Releases MacOS Monterey For Eligible Devices; Check Features & How To Download

The macOS Monterey comes with a Universal control feature that improves connectivity between Apple devices such as an iPad, a MacBook, an iMac and more.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Apple releases macOS Monterey for eligible devices: Check how to download here

Image: apple.com


Apple has launched the macOS Monterey and the operating system is now rolling out to all eligible devices. It has been a long wait for Mac users as the update was announced back in the month of June 2021, during Apple's keynote address at the Worldwide Developers Conference. Apple announced the launch date of macOS Monterey during the launch of the new MacBook Pro lineup on 18 October 2021. 

The latest macOS Monterey supports Apple devices back from 2013. The Mac Pro launched in late 2013, Mac Mini launched in late 2014, iMac launched in 2015, and Macbook Air launched in 2015 and later, will support the Apple macOS Monterey. The operating system is bringing a lot of changes and focuses on improving the overall user experience and comes as a successor to macOS Big Sur, which was released last year. 

How to update to Apple macOS Monterey? 

  • Go to Menu
  • Click on 'About this Mac'
  • In the dialogue box that opens, click on 'Software Update'
  • Let the system search for a new update 
  • As and when an update is available, users will get an option to download and install in this section 

The macOS Monterey comes with a Universal control feature that improves the connectivity between Apple devices such as an iPad, a MacBook, an iMac and more. Along with the new feature, Apple has brought AirPlay to Mac systems. With AirPlay, users will be able to share content from an iPad or an iPhone to a macOS device running the latest Monterey OS. The popular Shortcuts application is coming to Macs with the new update and will enable users to manage their device without using a keyboard, mouse or trackpad as it works on voice commands.

The Safari browser on the Mac has been refreshed along with a minimal design that reveals the complete address when a user taps on the tab. Similar to Google's Chrome web browser, Apple is introducing Tab Groups to Safari. Additionally, there are major improvements in FaceTiime as Apple introduced support for multiple devices, portrait mode, spatial audio and a voice isolation mode as well. 

READ | Apple AirPods Pro 2 design allegedly leaked, might come with speaker grills at the bottom
READ | Apple iPod prototype surfaces online, reveals one of the earliest designs for the product
READ | Apple iPhone SE 3 might be inspired from iPhone XR, claims report
READ | Apple iPhone 14 may ditch bathtub notch; reports suggest hole-punch display is in works
READ | Apple likely to roll out blood glucose monitor in Apple Watch series 8; Read details
Tags: macOS Monterey, Apple, macOS
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com