Apple Releases MacOS Monterey For Eligible Devices; Check Features & How To Download

Apple has launched the macOS Monterey and the operating system is now rolling out to all eligible devices. It has been a long wait for Mac users as the update was announced back in the month of June 2021, during Apple's keynote address at the Worldwide Developers Conference. Apple announced the launch date of macOS Monterey during the launch of the new MacBook Pro lineup on 18 October 2021.

The latest macOS Monterey supports Apple devices back from 2013. The Mac Pro launched in late 2013, Mac Mini launched in late 2014, iMac launched in 2015, and Macbook Air launched in 2015 and later, will support the Apple macOS Monterey. The operating system is bringing a lot of changes and focuses on improving the overall user experience and comes as a successor to macOS Big Sur, which was released last year.

How to update to Apple macOS Monterey?

Go to Menu

Click on 'About this Mac'

In the dialogue box that opens, click on 'Software Update'

Let the system search for a new update

As and when an update is available, users will get an option to download and install in this section

The macOS Monterey comes with a Universal control feature that improves the connectivity between Apple devices such as an iPad, a MacBook, an iMac and more. Along with the new feature, Apple has brought AirPlay to Mac systems. With AirPlay, users will be able to share content from an iPad or an iPhone to a macOS device running the latest Monterey OS. The popular Shortcuts application is coming to Macs with the new update and will enable users to manage their device without using a keyboard, mouse or trackpad as it works on voice commands.

The Safari browser on the Mac has been refreshed along with a minimal design that reveals the complete address when a user taps on the tab. Similar to Google's Chrome web browser, Apple is introducing Tab Groups to Safari. Additionally, there are major improvements in FaceTiime as Apple introduced support for multiple devices, portrait mode, spatial audio and a voice isolation mode as well.