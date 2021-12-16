Apple Security Lockout Mode: How to reset an iPhone or an iPad without a PC?

Apple has released the latest iOS 15.2 for iPhone users and it comes with a lot of new features, including App Privacy Report, Emergency SOS, Apple Music Voice Plan and more. Among the other features, iOS 15.2 also provides users with the ability to reset their locked iPhones. The new update will eliminate the need to reset an iPhone via a PC. Until now, iPhone users required a PC to reset their locked devices.

The feature that enables iPhone users to unlock a locked device without a PC is called Security Lockout Mode. Along with the recent release, Apple has introduced the feature for both iPads and iPhones and it is available on iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2. For unlocking the smartphone using the Security Lockout Mode, users will need their Apple ID and password. Additionally, the device shall be connected over an active Wi-Fi or data connection.

Users must take care of these three things before resetting a device-

A user must have the signed-in Apple ID and password.

The device must be connected to a data or Wi-Fi network.

The Security Lockout Mode works on iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2.

How to reset an iPad or an iPhone using the Security Lockout Mode?

From the device's Lock Screen, enter the passcode until the device asks to try again later. Repeat this step until the device shows an 'Erase iPhone' option at the bottom right corner of the display.

Tap on the 'Erase iPhone' option, then tap again to confirm

Enter the Apple ID password which will sign the user out of the Apple ID from the device

Tap on Erase device to permanently delete all the data and settings on the device

When the device restarts, follow the instructions are given on-screen to set up the device, restore data from a created backup and set new passwords

It is important to note that resetting the device using the Security Lockout Mode will still erase all the data and settings. Additionally, the Erase device options will pop up on an iPhone or iPad only after the user has failed multiple input attempts. Once the device is reset, a user can then restore the backup from the preferred service. Stay tuned for more updates on iOS and other Apple news.