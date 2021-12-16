Apple Security Lockout Mode: How to reset an iPhone or an iPad without a PC?

Quick links:
Apple has released the latest iOS 15.2 for iPhone users and it comes with a lot of new features, including App Privacy Report, Emergency SOS, Apple Music Voice Plan and more. Among the other features, iOS 15.2 also provides users with the ability to reset their locked iPhones. The new update will eliminate the need to reset an iPhone via a PC. Until now, iPhone users required a PC to reset their locked devices.
The feature that enables iPhone users to unlock a locked device without a PC is called Security Lockout Mode. Along with the recent release, Apple has introduced the feature for both iPads and iPhones and it is available on iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2. For unlocking the smartphone using the Security Lockout Mode, users will need their Apple ID and password. Additionally, the device shall be connected over an active Wi-Fi or data connection.
It is important to note that resetting the device using the Security Lockout Mode will still erase all the data and settings. Additionally, the Erase device options will pop up on an iPhone or iPad only after the user has failed multiple input attempts. Once the device is reset, a user can then restore the backup from the preferred service. Stay tuned for more updates on iOS and other Apple news.