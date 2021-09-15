Apple: Twitter Users' Theory On Indians And IPhones Sparks Huge Debate; What's Your Take?

At its California Streaming event, Apple announced a new range of iPhone 13 models as well as other goods. On September 17, the iPhones will be made available for pre-order in India, with sales beginning on September 24. The new iPhone 13 Pro will start at Rs 1,19,900, while iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available for Rs 1,29,900 which is the same as last year. As soon as the iPhone prices in India were revealed by Apple, netizens took to their respective Twitter handles and sparked a huge debate on the theory of how Indians strategise before buying iPhones or new products in general. Several online users also created memes and shared them on the micro-blogging site. Take a look.

iPhone prices in India trend on Twitter after iPhone launch event

At the iPhone virtual launch event, the company announced four new iPhone 13 models that correspond to last year's iPhone 12 lineup. As soon as the prices were revealed, netizens took to their micro-blogging accounts and began putting out tweets on theories related to the ways in which Indians strategically buy iPhones after price cuts. A netizen commented, "Tim Cook bhi sovh soch ke hairan hogaya hoga ki pre-order toh iPhone 13 ka announce kiya par India mein achanak se iPhone 11 ki sale kyun badhne lagi (Even Tim Cook is wondering as to how after pre-ordering iPhone 13, why iPhone 11's sale has gone up in India)."

Tim Cook bhi sovh soch ke hairan hogaya hoga ki pre-order toh iPhone 13 ka announce kiya par India mein achanak se iPhone 11 ki sale kyun badhne lagi 😭 — ojas (@Ojasism) September 15, 2021

Another one tweeted, "Most Indians wait for the launch of iPhone n so that they can buy iPhone (n-1)." A Twitter user wrote, "For the cost of an iPhone, you should use it until n+5/6... iPhone 13 Pro ke cost mein toh e-scooter aa jaye Ather ka (At the cost of iPhone 13 Pro, we can purchase e-scooter)." Another one chipped in, "Nothing's bad in it. If we can troll apple for the fact that the new iPhones have nothing new in them, just the change in camera, processor from his predecessor, I guess there's no harm and in fact a smart move to go for."

A Twitter user commented, "I can’t wait for the iPhone 13 to come out so that prices of the iPhone 12 can fall. If the price of the iPhone 12 falls then that definitely means the price of the 11 will also fall, together with the X, 8, 7, 6, 5.. That way I’ll then be able to afford the iPhone 4!!"

Most Indians wait for the launch of iPhone n so that they can buy iPhone (n-1) — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 15, 2021

For the cost of an iPhone, you should use it until n+5/6... iPhone 13 Pro ke cost mein toh e-scooter aa jaye Ather ka. 😅 — Wear mask, Wash hands, Keep distance (@kokunu) September 15, 2021

Nothing's bad in it. If we can troll apple for the fact that the new Iphone's have nothing new in them, just the change in camera, processor from his predecessor, I guess there's no harm and in fact a smart move to go for. What's your thought @GabbbarSingh — Irrelevant Tweets (@Notrevelantt) September 15, 2021

I can’t wait for the iPhone 13 to come out so that prices of the iPhone 12 can fall. If the price of the iPhone 12 falls then that definitely means the price of the 11 will also fall, together with the X, 8, 7, 6, 5.. That way I’ll then be able to afford the iPhone 4!! 😒😒 pic.twitter.com/p6RuCRZ99K — Pablo🇿🇦巴勃罗🇿🇦📀📀📀📀📀📀 (@Punisher_ZAR) September 13, 2021

taking new dollar price in consideration i am calculating my finances for new iPhone



pic.twitter.com/ts2I8GLmNa — dil darya v lagda aey khali (@iffiViews) September 15, 2021

Me after checking the price of Iphone 6 on Jumia and I come to Twitter to see Iphone 14 trending : pic.twitter.com/R3wFL0X8oH — David. (@ObekaDavid_) September 8, 2021

Image: Unsplash, Twitter/@Punisher_ZAR