Apple Unleashes New M1 Pro & M1 Max Chips For Latest Macbook Line; '70% Faster Than M1'

The much-awaited Apple Unleashed Event hosted by the California-based tech giant took place on October 19 at 10.30 PM (IST). It was streamed on the official website of the company's YouTube page, from the Cupertino headquarters of Apple. The biggest question before the event was how Apple would follow-up on its in-house M1 chip which was unveiled a year earlier. And in this respect, the company didn't disappoint.

Apple has unveiled its all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips for its MacBook line, both becoming the first pro chips designed for a Mac. The company says that the new chips are significantly more powerful even than the M1, especially when combined with the MacOS. Read more about what each chip offers customers.

At the Apple Event 2021, the company launched two versions of the new chipsets. The first is the M1 Pro processor, which has a 10-core CPU and is 70% faster than the M1. It comes with two efficiency cores and 16 cores for the GPU. This means the chip will allow for two times the performance as compared to the original M1 chip processor. Apple mentioned it developed this chip by building on the already existing M1 architecture.

The second chip the tech giant launched was the M1 Max, which the company mentioned has double the memory bandwidth. It hosts 57 billion transistors and is the largest chip built by Apple so far. With up to 64GB memory, the chip has a 32-core GPU and offers users four times faster GPU performance, in comparison to M1.

Also for the first time, they’re actually showing which PC laptop they’re talking about in these insane graphs pic.twitter.com/g38qbmJngE — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 18, 2021

Both chips are manufactured to give users optimum performance at every power level. Apple prides itself on being ahead of the competition with the launch of these two new chips. The company is one that offers customers innovative products and experiences, which is exactly what they have done with this exciting announcement.

With the M1, Apple had firmly moved away from using chips from companies such as Intel and PowerPC, combining the CPU and GPU cores into one unit that used a unified memory. This architecture was deemed more efficient by Apple, and benchmarking reviews on the M1 showed this. While unveiling the M1 Max and M1 Pro, Apple featured testimonials from creative industry professionals, and cited examples of how the new chips could do resource intensive tasks - such as rendering every room in a model of the Starship Enterprise from 'Star Trek', which would entail loading an enormous onto the computer's memory - with ease. Along with the new chips, Apple unveiled a mildly redesigned set of computers - three notebooks in the Macbook Pro line, a new Macbook Air, a Mac, and a new Mac Mini.

