Apple unlocks 7.5W charging speed for MagSafe Battery Pack via update

Apple has released an update for its MagSafe battery pack that unlocks a faster charging speed for iPhones. While the MagSafe battery pack offered 5W charging, the update allows users to unlock a relatively faster 7.5W charging speed. The faster charging speed will be advantageous with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. Keep reading to know more about how to update MagSafe to unlock the newer charging speed.

On the official support page, Apple says that "In order to get 7.5W charging on the go, update your MagSafe Battery pack to the latest firmware." Adding to it, Apple mentions that "the firmware update begins automatically after you attach your battery pack to your iPhone. The firmware update can take about one week." According to 9To5Mac, users can connect the MagSafe battery pack to their Mac and iPad to update the battery pack.

How to charge the MagSafe battery pack?

Plug one end of a Lightning to USB cable into the Lightning connector on the MagSafe Battery Pack.

Plug the other end of the cable into a 20W or higher USB power adapter, then plug the adapter into a power outlet. The status light on MagSafe Battery Pack will stay lit for about 8 seconds.

Charge until the battery pack flashes green light.

To recall, Apple launched the MagSafe Battery Pack in July 2021. It is an accessory that provides additional battery life for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. It attaches to the back of an iPhone via MagSafe technology. Back then, the accessory was able to charge iPhones with a 5W charging speed, which in comparison to today's fast charging speeds of 65W and 120W seems outdated.

Back in March 2022, Apple released the company has also released new MagSafe accessories for iPhone and watch bands for Apple Watch. The new iPhone accessories are a part of the MagSafe Spring collection. Firstly, Apple has released new iPhone 13 silicone cases. These cases are available in four new colours, including Nectarine, Eucalyptus, Blue Fog and Lemon Zest.

These cases support Apple's MagSafe technology and are priced at Rs. 4,900 each. Then there are cases in the leather finish that are priced at Rs. 5,500 each. Like the iPhone cases, Apple has also released quite a few bands for its smartwatch. The Sport Loop band now has new colour options including Midnight/Eucalyptus, Oat Milk/Lemon Zest, Blue Hay/Abyss Blue, Nectarine/Peony and Lavender Gray/Light Lilac.