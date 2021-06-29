Apple Watch 7 Battery, Features, Release Date And More Details You Need To Know

All Apple devices that are bought by a user work together in perfect harmony just through their Apple ID. One of the devices that have become a popular part of this system is the Apple Watch and the users just can't get enough of it. Users have been wondering about the upcoming Apple Watch 7.

Apple Watch 7 News

The Apple Watch has had some substantial updates and has reached the 7th generation of devices. The Apple Watch 7 feels like it's just around the corner and the rumour mill is running at an all-time high. Every user wants to learn the Apple Watch 7 features before it comes out. The Apple Watch 7 features will provide upgrades to the battery, design, processor, and much more. Check out all that has been rounded up rumours and leaks for the Apple Watch 7 Below:

Apple Watch 7 Battery

The Apple Watch 7 Battery will be receiving a major upgrade, every other Apple Watch until now has boasted a battery life of 18 hours, Apple will be working towards increasing that time substantially.

Apple Watch 7 Design

The design for all the generations of the Apple Watch has been pretty similar. Leaked design renders show that Apple might choose a different direction for the design for the upcoming Apple Watch.

Apple Watch 7 Processor

The Apple Watch 7 will allegedly include a compact dual-sided system in a package (SiP) design, which will help in providing more room for the battery and also help bring about new features such as body temperature sensor, increased UWB support, and more.

Apple Watch 7 Release Date

After reading the fascinating new features that are coming to the upcoming iteration of the Apple Watch, many want to know when can they get it for themselves. Apple has a reputation for being silent about all of its upcoming devices until the date of release. Most information that is received about the upcoming devices is received through leaks and other sources. Apple hasn’t provided an Apple Watch 7 release date or mentioned anything about the device. People have assumed that the release date for the upcoming Apple Watch 7 will be set for no sooner than 2022.

IMAGE: APPLTRACK TWITTER