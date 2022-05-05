Apple Watch SE 2 Reportedly In The Works, Might Come With 'always-on' Display

Apple Watch SE has been one of the most popular smartwatches by the Cupertino-based company. The smartwatch was launched in the year 2020 and since then, it has attracted consumers with its affordable price and premium build quality. However, as the product ages, it looks like Apple had started working on its successor. Most recently, details about the upcoming Apple Watch SE 2 have surfaced online.

According to a new report by iDropNews, Apple is working on a new Watch SE. The publication has learned the information from "people familiar with the matter" and it states that Apple could launch a new model in the lineup this year, at its September launch event. It is important to mention that like every year, Apple is expected to launch the regular Apple Watch Series' successor as well, which would be the Watch Series 8 this year. More details about the Apple Watch SE 2 are given in the section below.

Apple Watch SE 2 specifications leaked

As far as the features of the new Apple Watch SE 2 are concerned, the publication has learnt that it will feature an always-on display, better audio delivery which means better speakers and a new sensor that will enable the device to take ECGs. The publication also mentions that Apple Watch SE 2's battery life will same as Apple Watch Series 7. About design, Apple might retain the successful design of the Apple Watch SE. However, the newer model could feature fast charging. The price of Watch SE 2 could be increased by $20, to $299. As of now, the Apple Watch SE price is $279, as listed on the official Apple website.

Apple Watch SE 2 launch date

While the report does not specifically mention a launch date for the Apple Watch SE 2, it does mention something about the September launch event. Every year, Apple announces new iPhones at its September launch event, along with flagship accessories like the AirPods or the Apple Watch. This year, the company is expected to reveal the iPhone 14 lineup, which will include the regular iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If the report is correct, the Apple Watch SE 2 might debut alongside the new iPhone.