Apple Watch Series 3 might not get WatchOS 9, tipped to lose support later this year

Apple Watch might be discontinued later this year. At the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple could announce the WatchOS 9 and the smartwatch might not be able to support the update, hence reaching the end of its life. Launched in 2017, Apple Watch 3 is the oldest smartwatch by the company to support the latest WatchOS 8. Keep reading to know more about the Apple Watch 3 and it might be running on the last update it would get.

According to known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Apple Watch Series 3 may reach its end-of-life in the third quarter of 2022 as its computing power would not meet the requirements of the new WatchOS, i.e. WatchOS 9. The Apple Watch 3 comes with a relatively old processor called the Apple S3, which is a dual-core chip. Additionally, the device has 768MB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

Apple Watch Series 3 may go to end-of-life (EOL) in 3Q22 because the computing power can’t meet the requirements of the new watchOS. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 21, 2022

Apple Watch Series 3 might lose software support soon

In comparison, the latest Apple Watch Series 8 has come a long way as it has the new Apple S7 chip and comes with 32GB of internal storage. Apple has made some very noticeable improvements in its latest smartwatch. For instance, it now comes with a Retina LTPO OLED display that can achieve up to 1000 nits of peak brightness and runs on watchOS 8.

As of now, the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS is available from Rs. 20,900 on the Apple website. On Flipkart, the Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) is available from Rs. 19,900 for the GPS version. Given that the Apple Watch SE is priced around Rs. 30,000, it would be a better option than Apple Watch Series 3 at this point in time, as those who buy the Apple Watch Series 3 might lose software support in a few months.

Recently, Apple conducted its Peek Performance event on March 8, 2022. During the event, the company released four new devices, two of which were heavily rumoured before launch. The new devices include an iPhone SE with Apple's latest A15 Bionic chipset, the iPad Air with Apple's M1 chip, a hybrid device called the Mac Studio and a display that works with it, Studio Display. Read details about the devices below.