Apple Watch Series 7 Leaks: Watch To Get Upgrades Like Flat Edge Design And New Sensors

Apple is all set to release a new range of products during their annual showcase that is usually held in September. The makers are working to release new generations of iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, iPad mini, and the brand new redesigned MacBook Pros. The community is curious to know more about these products, especially the Apple Watch Series 7. The community is expecting huge upgrades from the American tech giants for their smartwatches. A lot of information is already available about the upcoming generation of the Apple Watch. Read more

Apple Watch Series 7 release date and features

The community is eager for the launch of these new Apple watches and is hoping to see new upgrades like better and more powerful batteries, a flat edge design like their iPhone 12 series and new health features. These are a must because the competitor Samsung has released their latest generations of smartwatches which are loaded with all these above-mentioned features. Other information on the internet suggests that Apple is going to add new sensors and improvements in the display. The makers have not released anything official about this product. The users have also been trying to learn about the Apple Watch Series 7 price and release in India. Here is some information o the internet about the Apple Watch Series 7 features and features.

Apple Watch Series 7 price

No official price has been released by Apple about their upcoming Series 7 Watches. But the industry experts suggest a price tag of $399 (approx. Rs 29,600) for the 40mm variant with GPS. A popular leak from Jon Prosser hinted that the Apple Watch Series 7 could be loaded with a flat-edged chassis, similar to the iPhone 12 series. Health tracking features like blood glucose monitoring through the skin is also supposed to be introduced in the watch with the help of a new sensor. It is supposed to be loaded with the new watchOS 8 that was initially announced at Apple’s WWDC conference earlier this year. No other information is available about the watch. Keep an eye out no Apple's official social media handles for updates about Apple's September product launch event.