Apple Watch Series 7 Listing On Flipkart Reveals Pricing In India; Check Details

Apple Watch Series 7 was announced on September 14, 2021, along with the iPhone 13 models. Not much information about the watch was revealed at the launch, except that it will be available later this year. Apple also said that the Apple Watch Series 7 will be the toughest smartwatch ever built by the company. However, the pricing of the smartwatch was not revealed. As it turns out, the Apple Watch Series 7 price for the Indian market has been revealed through a Flipkart listing. However, the official Apple Store still says that the device will be available later this year. The Apple Watch Series 7 price was spotted and published by Ishan Agarwal on Twitter. According to his post, the Aluminium Apple Watch Series 7 without cellular technology will be priced at Rs. 41,900, and the 45mm cellular model will be priced at Rs. 44,900.

In addition to the models, the 41mm cellular model will be priced at Rs. 50,900 and the larger 45mm cellular Rs. 53,900. There will be stainless steel models as well, equipped with GPS + cellular technology, starting from Rs. 69,900 for the 41mm model and the Rs. 73,900 for the 45mm model. In a tweet posted later, Ishan has also pointed out that the Apple Watch Series 7 models have been listed on Amazon as well.

Apple Watch Series 7 has been listed on Flipkart in India at these prices!



Aluminum:

41mm: ₹41,900

45mm: ₹44,900

41mm Cellular: ₹50,900

45mm Cellular: ₹53,900



Stainless Steel (GPS+Cellular Only)

41mm: ₹69,900

45mm: ₹73,900

(Milanese Loop variant): +₹4K



— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 4, 2021

Previously, the Apple Watch Series 6 was priced from Rs. 40,900, making the Watch Series 7 a tad expensive. It is important to note that Apple Watch Series 7 is said to be a minor upgrade over the previous generation smartwatch. While the Apple Watch 7 is slightly larger than the last edition, with screen sizes at 41mm and 45mm for the two models, it features the same S7 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor, which is used in the Apple Watch 6. That being said, the Apple Watch Series 7 does come with improvements in durability and overall strength of the device. Stay tuned for more updates about the Apple Watch and other Apple products.

