Apple Working On Transparent And Six-sided Glass Enclosed IPhone & Apple Watch?

Transparent smartphones have been out there in the market for quite some time. While some companies have launched dedicated smartphones with a see-through back panel, the concept has largely been working with Android smartphones. Those who use iPhones prefer not to disturb the delicate glass back arrangement as it is very costly. However, transparent iPhones might soon come to life. Apple has recently filed a patent for an all-glass iPhone, which might be more than just a transparent iPhone.

The patent was spotted by Patently Apple. According to the patent, Apple is thinking of a smartphone that is made of glass from all six sides. While the patent is highly technical in nature, it refers to a futuristic smartphone that is made in an all-glass casing. As mentioned in the patent, "The first glass member defines at least a portion of a first major side of the six-sided glass enclosure, at least a portion of a peripheral side of the six-sided glass enclosure, a first region along the peripheral side and having a first thickness, and a second region along the peripheral side and having a second thickness different from the first thickness."

Apple's latest patent talks about an all-glass smartphone and watch

It is not clear how Apple will achieve an all-glass smartphone. Whether it will be a single slab of glass or multiple pieces of glass put together to form a smartphone is unknown. Additionally, it is also not confirmed whether the smartphone design is for an iPhone or a completely new product. It is being speculated that the smartphone will have an elongated display area to interact. Such implementations have been seen in previous smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, which came with a huge, usable edge that curved around the screen.

The patent also mentions some details about an all-glass Apple Watch. However, how the device will work and other mechanisms in the device are not revealed in the patent. Readers shall keep in mind that companies keep getting patents for ideas and other technologies and they might not make it as a product in the market. Anyways, the idea of an all-glass iPhone and Apple Watch would surely excite the Apple fans out there.