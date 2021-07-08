Apple's MacBook Air With New M2 Chipset Expected To Launch In 2022; Check Details

Apple's first M2 chipset MacBook Air is expected to debut in 2022. With similar colour schemes to iMac, this advanced laptop is the first of its kind, tech enthusiast and iOS developer Dylan informed on Twitter. The M2 processor is on a developing track and is will be arriving in early 2022. After M1 this is a proper second-generation chip from Apple Silicon.

Just wanted to share some details on when to expect the next generation M2 (not the M1X which is reserved for the Pro Mac devices). This processor is on track to release in the first half of 2022 alongside the upcoming colorful Macbook (Air). — Dylan (@dylandkt) July 5, 2021

'M2 chip could yield killer MacBook Pros'

The first of the second-generation and more powerful of its kind, the M2 chip could see that spear thrust deeper into the Mac and iPad line-up, upping the game of semiconductors even further, reported US-based Tom's Guide. According to leaks, the M2 chipset is already in production and should have a release date by early 2022 at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). As the leaks speculated, the chip could be presented in a redesigned 2021 MacBook Pro 16 or 27 inch iMac. The M2 chips are expected to come with 12 CPU cores, which is four more than the M1. Besides, it will contain eight cores set to carry out high-performance tasks and a quartet of efficiency cores for less demanding tasks. As a result, users will experience a serious boost in graphic processing power and improved gaming performance. Furthermore, it will make Macs more capable of handling demanding video rendering and graphics-based workloads.

M1 processor

In November 2020, Apple Silicon released its first M1 chip which is thoroughly being used in Apple transitional devices. Based on the Apple Silicon system-on-chip (SoC), M1 is known to bring an unprecedented combination of performance and efficiency to the range of Mac. After 15 years of partnering with Intel for Macs, the M1 is the company's first foray into developing customs for Macs. M1 SoC powers the late-2020 models of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini. It is said to beat the performance of 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake processors.

(Input: Twitter)