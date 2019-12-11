Apple’s New 16-inch MacBook Pro Is Now Available In India, Price Starts At Rs 1,99,900 

Apple ‘silently’ launched its long-rumoured 16-inch MacBook Pro, its biggest laptop ever, in early November. You can now buy the 16-inch MacBook Pro in India through Apple authorized resellers. The 16-inch MacBook Pro comes in two versions (in India) – Intel Core i7 for Rs 1,99,900 and Intel Core i9 for Rs 2,39,990. You can get it at a flat discount of Rs 10,000 on Amazon India though which brings pricing down to Rs 1,89,900 and Rs 2,29,900 respectively.

You can say that Apple is going back to the basics, finally, with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The MacBook has had a troubled record over typing experience and thermals over the last few years. The 16-inch MacBook Pro tries to solve both these problems.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch specs, features

For starters, the new MacBook Pro sees Apple replacing the controversial butterfly keyboard with a more reliable scissor mechanism. Apple is apparently so confident about its ‘old school ways’ that this one doesn’t even figure in its extended keyboard repair program – like most of its recent MacBooks. Apple is going a step further, by adding a physical Escape key and an inverted-“T” arrangement for the arrow keys, in the new MacBook Pro to deliver “a keyboard with a comfortable, satisfying and quiet typing experience.”

Coming to heat management, the new MacBook Pro packs “the most advanced thermal architecture ever in a Mac notebook to enable the system to run at higher power for sustained periods of time,” according to Apple. The seemingly redesigned thermals have a 35 per cent larger heat sink and fans capable of pushing through 28 per cent more air - over the last-generation.

Speaking of core specs, the maxed-out 16-inch MacBook Pro packs an 8-core i9 chip clocked at 2.4GHz, that’s capable of chalking Turbo Boost speeds up to 5.0 GHz. This can be paired – this is optional – with up to whopping 64GB of RAM and 8TB SSD storage (in the US). The new MacBook Pro is further backed by a 100Wh battery which is claimed to offer up to 11 hours of wireless web browsing on a single charge.

Elsewhere, the 16-inch MacBook Pro also has a 6-speaker sound system with two force cancelling woofers for “more clear and natural sound” with improved bass.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch India price

Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage: Rs 1,99,990

Intel Core i9 processor, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB Storage: Rs 2,39,990

