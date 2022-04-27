Asus BR1100 affordable notebook with Windows 10 Home and touch display launched in India

Asus India has launched a new budget laptop. Called the Asus BR1100, the laptop is equipped with an Intel Celeron processor, offers up to 10 hours of battery life, and comes with military-grade durability. The Asus BR1100 starts at Rs. 24,999 in India and is available to purchase via the company's official website and via other platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. Keep reading to know more about the specifications of the new laptop.

Intel Asus BR1100 specifications

Out of the box, the Asus BR1100 comes with an 11.6-inch HD touch display that has Rheinland eye care certifications. The anti-glare display on the budget laptop could e good for general surfing, viewing documents and attending video streams. Asus says that the display provides a comfortable viewing & learning experience. Additionally, the laptop can turn all the way up to 360 degrees.

Under the hood, the new Asus laptop is powered by an Intel Celeron N4500, which is a dual-core processor with up to 2.8GHz clock speed. Additionally, the affordable laptop is equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage, which is user-upgradable up to 2TB. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home. Asus also promises an upgrade to Windows 11, the latest operating system by Microsoft.

As far as the durability of the laptop is concerned, Asus has put a lot of effort into testing the device through its testing regime, which consists of drop tests, hinge tests, port durability tests, panel pressure tests, and keyboard durability tests. It is worth mentioning that the laptop features a spill & tamper-resistant keyboard, is up to four feet drop shock resistant and weighs only 1.26kg.

Besides this, the Asus laptop has a 3D vapour chamber for cooling the processor and other components. To power the device there is a 42Wh high-quality three-cell battery that supports up to 45W USB-C fast charging and lasts up to 10 hours. The Asus BR1100 sports AI noise-canceling audio technology for improving the online learning experience. Last but not the least, the laptop is priced at Rs. 24,999 and is available to purchase from platforms like Flipkart and Asus' official website.