Asus Chromebook CX9 With 14” 1080p Display Finally Available Online; Check Specs

Asus has already confirmed the release of the ASUS Chromebook CX9 for the US market this summer. After a long wait, the ASUS Chromebook CX9 is currently available to buy from Asus’ stores. Asus is offering the laptop with i3 and i7 configurations and both these variants are currently available to buy directly from Asus. They are offering a 14” 1080p display and the metallic black paint job for the latest Chromebook offering. The launch of this new Asus laptop has been picked up by the tech geeks and they are curious to find more information about the laptop’s price and specifications. Here is all we know about the new Asus Chromebook CX9.

ASUS Chromebook CX9 specs

Asus is offering a total of two variants for the laptop including one with Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The second variant is loaded with Intel Core i7-1165G7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The makers have also confirmed to bring in a 4K version of the Chromebook by the end of this year. Several industry experts like XDA Developers and Chromeunboxed has given the laptop a great review when it comes to its processing power. Developers recommend going for the Intel Core i7-1165G7 if the users want to get their hands on several advanced Linux apps on the Chrome OS. The i3 version can also handle the apps at a stretch but the best output can be seen in the higher variant of the laptop.

Asus Chromebook CX9 price

Apart from this, the Asus Chromebook CX9 price for the Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage has been set as $750. The more advanced version of the laptop with Intel Core i7-1165G7 and 16GB of RAM has been priced at $1,149. Even though the laptop is offering some of the most advanced specifications, several reviews from the users claim that the laptop feels overpriced. Keep in mind that the laptop has not been launched for the Indian market and more details about its Indian price is expected to release soon. But the expected price of this laptop is somewhere around Rs 56,000. Follow Asus’ official social media pages for any updates about this upcoming laptop.