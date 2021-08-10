ASUS ROG 5S Trends On Twitter, See Price, Specs And Other Details Leaked Online

ASUS is strengthening its consumer electronics segment as the company is launching capable devices at a competitive price. While the Taiwan based tech company's gaming lineup is doing well in the market, Twitter is flooding with speculations about a new device called ASUS ROG 5s. The alleged device is a successor to ASUS ROG 5 which was launched earlier this year. Keep reading to know more about ASUS ROG 5s specifications and other details.

ASUS ROG 5s Specification (alleged)

The ASUS ROG 5s is largely speculated to come with a Snapdragon 888+ which is an upgrade over the Snapdragon 888 in ASUS ROG 5. The gaming smartphone is expected to ship with a 144Hz OLED display which gives users an edge over another player while gaming, as higher refresh rates, reduce player's response time while in a competitive gaming session. Alongside the most powerful Android processor yet, the smartphone might come in two storage models with 16GB and 18GB of RAM, with 256GB and 512GB of on-device storage.

Given that the speculated specifications of ASUS ROG 5s are quite powerful, the device will need an equally powerful battery to last through a good gaming session. Covering that aspect, the ASUS ROG 5s might come with a 6,000 mAh battery, along with 65W fast charging. Although the battery size is large, the charger might be able to completely juice up the battery in less than an hour. Additionally, if at all there does exist a device, it will feature a lot of gaming-specific features like dedicated cooling fans, RGB lighting on the back panel and more.

ASUS ROG 5s launch date

The ASUS ROG 5s launch date is rumoured to be August 16, 2021, and it will first launch in China. Considering the ASUS ROG 5s specification, the smartphone might be priced towards the premium segment. Currently, the 8/128GB variant of ASUS ROG 5 is selling at Rs. 49,999 in India, and comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with 6,000 mAh of battery and a 64MP triple rear camera setup. Stay tuned for more updates on the gaming smartphone.