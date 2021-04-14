Best Gaming Laptop Under Rs 70000: Learn About Their Specifications And Performance

The massive popularity of streaming services has made it possible to stream games from wherever you are. It has also led to an increased demand for high-performing gaming laptops. The marketplace has several options which are pretty confusing for a consumer. To make your job easier, we are going to have a closer look at a small overview of all the best gaming laptop under 70000 that will be mentioned in this guide, the pros and cons of each model and more.

Best gaming laptop under Rs 70000

HP Pavilion Ryzen gaming laptop

Starting our list is the HP Pavilion Ryzen gaming laptop. It is one of the best gaming laptop under Rs 70000. The design looks sharp and attractive. This gaming laptop is powered by Ryzen 7 processor and supported with an 8 GB ram and NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB Graphics card. In the next section, we will look at its specifications.

Specifications of this gaming laptop

2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor.

8GB DDR4 RAM.

1TB 7200rpm hard drive plus 256GB SSD.

15.6-inch screen and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB Graphics card.

Windows 10 Home operating system.

Pros this gaming laptop

This gaming laptop comes with Windows 10 home OS pre-installed. Attractive angular design with premium finishing.

The keyboard is assembled with customizable lights and the entire keyboard is gaming oriented.

The display is fantastic when playing games.

The performance of the processor is powerful.

Cons of this gaming laptop

There are no cons to the laptop.

ASUS TUF FX505DT RYZEN 7 gaming laptop

Next in our list is the ASUS TUF FX505DT RYZEN 7 gaming laptop. This gaming laptop features an ultrafast 120Hz IPS-level panel for super-smooth gameplay with minimal motion blur. Wide-view technology ensures consistent colours when you’re looking at the screen from extreme angles. It comes with HyperCool technology which consists of the Anti-Dust Cooling system and HyperFan to ensure exceptional cooling during gaming marathons. This also ensures that you won’t face any processor based difficulty when playing games for a long time. In the next section, we will have a look at its specifications.

Specifications of this gaming laptop

15.6-inch Full HD 120Hz display.

8GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM, upgradable up to 32GB.

AMD Ryzen 7- 3750 H Processor.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR5 4GB VRAM Graphics card.

Pros of this gaming laptop

It features a large display that has a slim design.

Equipped with DTS Headphone technology.

ASUS-exclusive HyperCool technology allows you to play games for a long time.

Consists keyboard that is optimized for gameplay.

Cons of this gaming laptop

ASUS TUF FX505 doesn’t come with a Type C port.

