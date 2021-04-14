Best Gaming Laptop Under Rs 70000: Learn About Their Specifications And Performance

Quick links:
The massive popularity of streaming services has made it possible to stream games from wherever you are. It has also led to an increased demand for high-performing gaming laptops. The marketplace has several options which are pretty confusing for a consumer. To make your job easier, we are going to have a closer look at a small overview of all the best gaming laptop under 70000 that will be mentioned in this guide, the pros and cons of each model and more.
Starting our list is the HP Pavilion Ryzen gaming laptop. It is one of the best gaming laptop under Rs 70000. The design looks sharp and attractive. This gaming laptop is powered by Ryzen 7 processor and supported with an 8 GB ram and NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB Graphics card. In the next section, we will look at its specifications.
Next in our list is the ASUS TUF FX505DT RYZEN 7 gaming laptop. This gaming laptop features an ultrafast 120Hz IPS-level panel for super-smooth gameplay with minimal motion blur. Wide-view technology ensures consistent colours when you’re looking at the screen from extreme angles. It comes with HyperCool technology which consists of the Anti-Dust Cooling system and HyperFan to ensure exceptional cooling during gaming marathons. This also ensures that you won’t face any processor based difficulty when playing games for a long time. In the next section, we will have a look at its specifications.