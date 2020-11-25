Black Friday Deals: Here Are Some Of The Best Offers On The Washer-dryer Combo

The Black Friday sale is right around the corner and potential buyers will be wondering how to get the best deal on a number of items. While this year's hot products for the Black Friday sale is undoubtedly the next-gen gaming consoles released by Microsoft and Sony along with various other tech products such as phones, TVs, and more, some people are also on a lookout for household appliances like the washer and dryers, refrigerators and more. Read below to know some of the best Black Friday deals on washer and dryers -

Black Friday deals on washer and dryers

Some of the most lucrative deals found during the Black Friday sale in America can be found in Walmart. While target and Amazon evidently hold their own with Black Friday deals on dryers, Walmart has started its price slash a few days before other major retail chains have done it. Typically, the Black Friday sale starts at the end of November and goes on till the first few days of December. However, Walmart has kickstarted its sales early and are now selling washer and dryers for as low as $109.99.

ABT.com has also kickstarted its Black Friday deals on washer and dryers for brands like Whirlpool, LG, and more. The minimum discount is $200. Whereas, Amazon.com as of now is offering only up to 30% discount.

The Black Friday sale is not just an opportunity for people to stack up discounted products, but also a way for people to upgrade their household appliances. The washer-dryer combo brings together two functions of a washing machine and a clothes dryer in just one appliance. Some of the known brands which manufacture the appliances are LG, Whirlpool, and Samsung, along with some others.

In some other news, the Associated Press reported that Amazon's director in France floated the possibility Friday of postponing its “Black Friday” discount shopping promotion by a week amid broad concerns that French shops shuttered by the nation's coronavirus lockdown are hemorrhaging business and could be hurt further if they miss out on the consumer splurge.