Snapchat To Pay Social Media Users $1 Million A Day For Entertaining Clips

Snapchat is offering a share of $1 million to its users every day as it tries to compete with video-sharing app TikTok over viral videos. Snapchat's new feature called 'Spotlight' will introduce major changes to how its users find content on the platform as it will use an algorithm to recommend the most engaging posts to watch based on user interest.

According to The Guardian reports, Snapchat said in a statement that the feature will include people with private and personal accounts as well as its biggest stars. Further, the $1 million-a-day payment would run till at least the end of the year, however, if it is successful it could potentially continue into 2021, the company added.

Spotlight to feature most entertaining snaps

Snapchat further said that Spotlight will surface the most entertaining snaps from the app community all in one place, and will become tailored to each Snapchatter over time based on their preferences and favourites.

Further, the videos of the Snapchatter have to be submitted to the scheme to be eligible for the earnings. How much a video makes for its owner depends on a formula set by the company which also includes how many views the video earns. Also, Snapchat is yet to inform about how many people the $1 million-a-day prize will be split between and what will be the maximum individual earnings.

Users need to be above 16 years

In order to participate in engaging content making and to receive the payment, the users have to be 16 years and above. They are also needed to obey a set of rules around copyright, sponsorship, and other rules put forth by the company.

Snapchat will also moderate the feed for violations and check if anyone is trying to manipulate the algorithm. The company warmed users by saying that they actively monitor for fraud to ensure that they only account for authentic engagement with Snaps.

