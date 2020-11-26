Black Friday Deals On Apple Watches: Best Deals On Apple Series 6 And Series 3 Watches

The Black Friday sale has finally arrived and it brings plenty of amazing deals and offers on a variety of products. These offers are also applicable to a range of Apple Watches. Buyers who have been waiting to get their hands on Apple's slick wearables, this would be the best time of the year to make your purchase. A number of retailers are offering enticing deals and offers on various models of Apple smartwatches. So, let us walk you through some of the best Black Friday deals on Apple watches.

Black Friday deals on Apple Watch

Check out the best Black Friday deals on Apple Watches here:

Buy Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) - Gold Stainless Steel Case with Cyprus Green Sport Band for just $579 by clicking here.

Buy Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) - Aluminum Case with (PRODUCT) RED﻿ - Sport Band for just $389 by clicking here.

Buy Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) 40mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - Space Gray for just $379 by clicking here.

Buy Apple Watch Series 3 GPS - 38mm - Sport Band - Aluminum Case for just $119.00 by clicking here.

Buy Apple Watch Series 3 GPS - 42mm - Sport Band - Aluminum Case for just $149.00 by clicking here.

You should note that there are only have a few days left to get the best Black Friday deals and offers on your favourite Apple watches. Therefore, we suggest you to make a purchase at the earliest so you don't miss out on the opportunity. It is also worth pointing out that the products may soon sell out due to limited stocks.

Apple has also come up with its Black Friday - Cyber Monday Shopping Event which is set to begin on Friday, November 27. It will be a four-day event which is set to run until November 30. People can purchase an eligible product through this period and earn a free Apple Gift Card of up to $150. Buyers will be able to use this gift card on their next purchase.

Image credits: Apple