Will PS5 Be On Sale For Black Friday? Where To Purchase PS5 On Black Friday?

The PlayStation 5 is clearly one of the most powerful gaming consoles of the year which comes with an impressive set of specifications. Sony officially released the console in the United States two weeks ago along with several other parts of the world. The PS5 features plenty of upgrades over its predecessor, which is one of the reasons the units were sold out in no time.

Also Read | PS5 Disc Glitch Found By Player: Here's More About This New PS5 Glitch

Will the PS5 be on sale for Black Friday?

If you haven’t been able to grab a PS5 just yet, the upcoming Black Friday sale would be the perfect time to purchase the unit. The PlayStation only released two weeks ago and it has a solid demand, so you shouldn’t be expecting a major discount deal. However, several retailers across the US will stock up on the PS5 units during the Black Friday sale.

Also Read | Kohl's PS5 Status: Is The Retailer Cancelling All The PlayStation 5 Orders?

PS5 restock

People who are looking to purchase a PS5 unit should keep a tab on Best Buy PS5 page as the retailer will be selling the gaming console online in limited quantities on Black Friday. Walmart will only also stock up on PS5 after the initial stocks sold out. The sales will go live on November 25 at 9 p.m. ET. GameStop is also set to have additional PS5 stock on Black Friday. Right now, it is unclear if Amazon will have any PS5 stock for the upcoming Black Friday, however, we have seen PS5 bundle drops in recent weeks, and it's quite likely that it will be back in time.

Also Read | PS5 Restock Details: When Will Be The Next-gen Console Available Again Across The USA?

As mentioned earlier, you shouldn't be expecting any major discounts on the PS5 units during the Black Friday sale. However, this would be the right time to purchase some PS4 classics and even new PS5 titles. Many retailers have already started offering some amazing discounts on both PS4 and PS5 video games.

The PlayStation 5 is available in two variants – one with an optical disc drive and a digital-only version which lacks a disc drive. The standard version with optical disc drive costs $500, while the digital-only version goes for $400.

Also Read | BiggPS5Sweeps - A Chance To Win Free PS5; Know How To Register, Use Code & More

Image credits: Sony