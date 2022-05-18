Boat Primia Smartwatch Launched In India; Here Are The Specifications And Release Date

One of the most popular Indian consumer electronics brands, Boat has launched a new smartwatch called Boat Primia. It is the company's first smartwatch to come with Bluetooth calling capability. Boat Primia will go on sale on May 19, 2022, via Amazon at a special price of Rs. 3,999 for the first 1000 customers in India. Here's everything about the Boat Primia smartwatch and its features.

Boat Primia specifications

Out of the box, the Boat Primia smartwatch comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display (454 x 454 pixels). The display is housed in a circular, metallic casing that has leather straps. It has a built-in speaker and microphone to facilitate Bluetooth calling, which means that users won't need to take out their smartphone every time they need to attend a call. They can accept the voice call directly on the smartwatch, which is a good feature at its price.

The Boat Primia smartwatch also supports both Google and Siri voice assistants. Talking about the health monitoring features, the smartwatch is capable of measuring the heart rate, blood oxygen saturation levels and stress levels of the user. Boat also mentions that the smartwatch comes with custom fitness plans and multiple sports modes to track users' activities. Apart from this, the smartwatch displays all the notifications from the companion smartphone.

Since Boat Primia supports Google Fit and Apple Health, users can pair the smartwatch with the application on their smartphone and synchronise all the information to keep an organised record. Apart from this, the smartwatch is IP67 dust, splash and sweat-resistant, comes with music and camera control and supports always-on display as well. Talking about battery life, Boat claims that the smartwatch can last up to seven days on regular usage and up to two days with an always-on display.

Boat Primia price

While the maximum retail price of the product is set at Rs. 8,996, Boat will offer an introductory price of Rs. 3,999 to the first 1000 customers. To avail this offer, one must be aware of the time when the smartwatch is launching - 12 PM on May 19, 2022, on Amazon. Once the offer ends, the Boat Primia smartwatch will be available for Rs. 4,499. Boat is offering the smartwatch in two colours - Active Black and Deep Blue.