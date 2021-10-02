Boult Audio launches new AirBass GearPods truly wireless earphones in India: Check price

Indian consumer electronic company Boult has released a new truly wireless stereo earbuds in the country called Boult Audio AirBass GearPods. The TWS comes with type-c charging, touch controls and IPX5 water resistance rating. These earbuds are highly affordable and suitable for someone on a very tight budget. While compiling the report, the earbuds are listed on Flipkart for a price of Rs 999.

The budget segment in truly wireless earphones is a very competitive market. Companies are designing and manufacturing devices to compete with each other. Other popular brands in the segment are Noise and Boat, which happen to have captured the major market share in entry-level audio products. The Boult Audio AirBass GearPods offer a neck to neck competition to other products in the price range.

Boult Audio AirBass GearPods specifications

The Boult Audio AirBass GearPods cone with an 8mm driver, which is quite decent for the price. The company also says that there are micro-woofers on the earbuds to provide deep bass. The built of the device is nothing different to what other manufacturers are providing. However, Boult has managed to provide IPX5 water resistance in the device that saves it from swear, water and rain. Functioning on Bluetooth v5.1, the earbuds also have touch controls for rejecting or answering calls. The touch controls can also be used to adjust the volume, control tracks or activate the voice assistant.

Since the charging case features a USB-C port, users would not have to carry a different cable for charging their device. Being a budget-centric device, the Boult Audio AirBass GearPods offers up to 100 minutes of listening time with a mere 10-minute charge. Surprisingly, the company claims the buds to last for up to eight hours on a single charge, and the case to provide an additional three charges. If the earbuds actually deliver upon this specification, it offers one of the longest battery life on a single charge in its segment, The earbuds take about an hour to charge inside the case, and the case might take between one and a half to two hours to charge fully.

(Image: BOULTAUDIO.COM)