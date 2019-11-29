Can Mi Note 10 Be Purchased On Black Friday 2019? All Mi Phones Available During The Sale

Xiaomi phones offer tremendous value for money. These phones are backed by some amazing features and specifications, often seen in phones that cost 2x, 3x more. Therefore, everytime Xiaomi lowers the prices of its products, there's even more reason to celebrate for potential buyers. That's precisely what's happening in the company's Black Friday Sale event - November 29-December 2.

Xiaomi phones like the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro, Poco F1, and Mi A3 are getting discounts during the Black Friday Sale. Not just phones, Xiaomi accessories like Mi Bluetooth speakers, Mi LED Smart Bulb, Mi Band's prices have also been decreased durung the Black Friday sale 2019.

There are some mind-blowing offers. Let us take a look at all the big Xiaomi Phones which are getting a price cut during the Black Friday Sale.

Redmi K20 and K20 Pro

Both of Redmi K20 series phones have insane price tags on the sale. Redmi K20 selling at ₹ 19,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant while another variant which is 128GB storage is priced at ₹ 22,999. Redmi K20 Pro is priced at ₹ 25,999 for the base variant, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and the 8GB/256GB one is for ₹28,999.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced at ₹ 11,999 for 4GB/64GB variant and same for the 6GB/64GB variant. The top-end variant with 128GB storage will sell for ₹ 12,999. This is an amazing offer for those who are planning to buy Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Mi A3

Mi A3 is the only Android One phone from Xiaomi on Black Friday sale. Mi A3 with 4GB RAM and 64GB will be priced for ₹12,499 whereas the top-end variant, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be priced at ₹15,499. So if you are looking to buy a premium phone then this is the best option for it.

Redmi Note 8

The Redmi Note 8 gets a new colour which is called Cosmic Purple and it will be available on all the storage variants. The phone is priced at ₹ 9,999 in India for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Redmi Note 8 Pro gets an Electric Blue colour and it is available in all the storage variants. It is priced at ₹ 14,999.