Xiaomi May Launch The Mi Note 10 With 108MP Camera In India Soon 

Bucking the trend, Xiaomi may launch the Mi Note 10 in India soon. This is news because historically, Xiaomi has never launched a Mi Note device in India. Also, it’s been a while since Xiaomi launched a high-end Mi device in the country – not counting the one-off Mi A-series phones here.

According to a report, Xiaomi is “working out a timeline” to launch the Mi Note 10 in India. The Mi Note 10, to refresh, is the global variant of the China-exclusive Mi CC9 Pro. The phone is already a go in the European markets. The report adds that Xiaomi was looking to launch the Mi Note 10 in India in December, but apparently the “plan has been shelved.” More details are awaited.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 specs and features

The main USP of the Mi Note 10 is its 108MP penta rear camera setup. The phone in question has a 108MP main camera, an 8MP telephoto camera for 5x optical, 10x hybrid and 50x digital zoom, a 12MP portrait or depth camera, a 20MP ultrawide angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera for close-ups. The Mi Note 10 also comes with two dual tone flash modules on the rear. Also, two of those rear cameras come with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

As for core specs, the Mi Note 10 has a 6.47-inch 1080p+ curved AMOLED display with Xiaomi’s dot-notch – which also houses a 32MP selfie camera. The phone has an in-screen optical fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Under the hood, the Mi Note10 has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB. Software inside is MIUI 11. The Mi Note 10 further comes with a 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging through USB Type-C.

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Note 10 in Europe at a starting price of Euros 549 (roughly Rs 43,225) for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage going all the way to Euros 649 (roughly Rs 51,000) for the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

