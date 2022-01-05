CES 2022: HMD Global launches four new Nokia smartphones priced under $250

HMD Global has released four new Nokia smartphones during the CES 2022. The pricing of all the smartphones fall into the budget segment, wherein the Nokia C series offers two entry-level smartphones and the Nokia G series offers two mid-rangers.

HMD's newly launched smartphones are Nokia G400, Nokia G100, Nokia C100, and Nokia C200. Out of the four smartphones, Nokia C100 is the most affordable, starting at $99. The Nokia G400 5G is the most expensive smartphone of the four, priced at $239.

Nokia G Series smartphones announced at CES 2022

The Nokia G series contains two smartphones: Nokia G100 and the Nokia G400. Of the two, the Nokia G100 features a 6.5" HD+ display, with an off-screen fingerprint scanner that doubles as the power button. Under the hood, the smartphone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 chipset. On the rear panel, the Nokia smartphone comes with a triple camera setup. To power the device, there is a 5,000 mAh battery. For reference, the Nokia G100 is priced at $149, which roughly translates to Rs. 11,000.

The Nokia G400 is more equipped than the two. The smartphone features a 120Hz display with a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 480 5G processor, giving the smartphone an advanced wireless connectivity feature. The back panel of the smartphone features three camera sensors, with a 48MP primary camera, an ultrawide and a macro sensor. The Nokia G400 is the most powerful smartphone of the four and is priced at $239, which roughly translates to Rs. 18,000.

Nokia C Series smartphones: Specs and features

The Nokia C Series smartphones consist of the Nokia C100 and Nokia C200. Out of these, the Nokia C200 comes with a larger display size of 6.1". However, other specifications of both smartphones are quite similar, including 3GB of RAM, 32GB of onboard storage. Both the smartphones run on the latest Android 12 and are powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. Additionally, both smartphones have a 4,000 mAh.

As mentioned earlier, the Nokia C100 will be priced at $99, which roughly translates to Rs. 7,300 and the Nokia C200 is priced at $119, which roughly translates to Rs. 8,849.