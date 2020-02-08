Chromecast Setup Guide: Learn How To Use Chromecast On Your TV

Chromecast enables users to enjoy their favourite movies, television shows, photos or any kind of Internet-streamed audio-visual content right on their high-definition TV through their smartphones and web applications. It also allows users to stream YouTube videos on their TV.

Chromecast compatibility for TV

Chromecast supports every major device. This includes your Android smartphones and tablets, iPhones and iPads, Windows and Mac laptops and Pixelbook. It does not require a remote and allows you to browse content, control playback and volume right from your phone. Chromecast also automatically updates to its latest version of the Chromecast software, allowing you to work with newer applications.

Everything you need to get started with Chromecast for TV

The first thing you will need is a Chromecast device and a high-definition TV set or any display device with HDMI support. Next, you need a mobile phone or a tablet with the latest version of Google Home app (available on Play Store – ensure you meet the minimum Operating System requirements to run the application), a Google account and a working Wi-Fi connection.

Note: Please skip this step if you are able to connect your phone to your Wi-Fi connection. If you are having any trouble connecting a specific handset to the Wi-Fi, chances are you have a 5GHz router at home. You should check if your smartphone supports this feature by simply checking your phone specifications online. If your phone does not support 5Ghz, you can access your router settings and change the frequency from 5GHz to 2.4 GHz or get in touch with your internet provider to do the setup.

Here is how to connect Chromecast to your TV

Chromecast setup requires only a few simple steps. The Chromecast box comes with adapters and cords along with the device.

The first step is to simply plug one end of the USB power cable into your Chromecast device and the other end goes into the power supply (comes with the Chromecast device box).

Next, you need to plug the Chromecast device into your television’s HDMI port and plug the power supply into an open outlet.

Once you’ve done this, your television will display a Chromecast Welcome Screen. If it does not appear, you may simply press the ‘Input’ or ‘Source’ button on your display’s remote control until it shows up.

*The Welcome Screen will also flash your Chromecast device number which you will need later in the setup process, so make a note of it.

How to use Chromecast on TV?

Make sure that you have your phone’s Bluetooth turned on as you follow these steps.

Step 1: Now that your Chromecast setup is done with your television set, you will simply need to open the ‘Google Home’ app that you have previously downloaded on your mobile phone or tablet.

Step 2: Once you’re in the app, it will ask you to select a Google account that has been configured on your phone (you can select any).

Step 3: On the next screen, you will see two options – ‘Home’ and ‘Work’. You may select either one based your requirements and select ‘Next’

Step 4: In the next step, your phone may display a few Chromecast devices to choose from. You will have to select the device with the same number from that of the Welcome screen (ones you have taken note of). Press ‘Continue’ to go to the next step.

Step 5: The next screen will ask you to choose a Wi-Fi connection for the Chromecast device (select the same Wi-Fi network you are using on your phone). Press ‘Continue’.

Step 6: Post this, your television will display a background image, the time, and your device's name indicating your Chromecast setup is completed.

How to cast your mobile screen to your TV set once the Chromecast setup is done?

Once you have completed the Chromecast setup process, you can open any mobile application or your favourite video game on your phone and cast the screen to your television display. The supported apps will display a cast icon once you open them.

Image credits: Instagram | Google Chromecast