COVID-19: Here's How To Check Oxygen Level With Pulse Oximeter At Home

The use of pulse oximeter devices to check oxygen levels in the body has become pretty mainstream after the COVID-19 pandemic turned severe in 2021. The electric device has been recommended by doctors and health experts as it is a fast and easy-to-use method that can be used by anyone when he/she experiences symptoms of the coronavirus like fatigue and breathlessness.

Since oximeters have become a household device in the last few months, here's a look at how one can accurately measure oxygen levels in their body.

How to check oxygen level with an oximeter

A pulse oximeter works by passing a beam of light through human skin to estimate the levels of oxygen in the blood. To get an estimate of blood oxygen, all one needs to do is stick the device at the tip of their finger with the nails facing upwards.

It is important to remember that although the device gives results in a few seconds, users should keep their fingers dry and at a normal temperature for accurate results. Cold fingers and those having nail polish on them might affect the accuracy of the device.

In addition to these measures, one should also look out for low blood pressures which can also deviate the device from giving precise measurements. Doctors advise using the device twice a day or anytime when the symptoms, such as the aforementioned ones, get worse in patients.

When to consult a doctor?

According to health experts, oxygen levels up to 95% are a good sign and a drop below this threshold calls for medical attention. A drop in oxygen levels is common when a person experiences fatigue or shortness of breath, both of which are symptoms of being infected by the coronavirus. However, those living with health problems other than COVID-19 might usually see their oxygen levels below 95%, and in this case, they must consult their doctors for a specific oxygen number regarding COVID-19.

Following the COVID pandemic, the Indian Medical Association had released guidelines where it informed that oxygen levels in healthy adults must be above 96%, while in pregnant ladies and chronic bronchitis patients it should be 99-100% and 88-92%, respectively.

