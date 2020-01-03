Dell XPS 13, XPS 13 Developer Edition Laptops Launched Ahead Of CES 2020

The updated version of Dell's popular XPS 13 laptop has been launched just ahead of CES 2013. Dell XPS 13 happens to be one of the company's most popular laptops of all time. The updated version of Dell XPS 13 bears the model number 9300 and features a bigger display with a 16:10 aspect ratio this time around. Now, it flaunts even slimmer bezels than its predecessor, among other things. We take a look at what the refreshed Dell XPS 13 line-up is all about.

In terms of the design, the XPS 13 still retains some of the key elements. For example, the design and build are made up of metal and glass. However, the trackpad and of course, keyboard have become slightly bigger. Powering the Dell XPS 13 is Intel's 10th generation processor under the hood. It's the same CPU that also powers Samsung's Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 2-in-1 convertible PC, which will be available to purchase in the first half of 2020. In addition to the XPS 13, Dell also launched the XPS 13 Developer Edition, which runs the latest build of Ubuntu.

Dell XPS 13 availability, price details

Dell XPS 13 starts at $999.99, which roughly translates to Rs 72,000. It will be up for grabs in the US, UK, Swden, Germany, France and Canada starting January 7. In Global markets, it will be available to purchas starting February. Meanwhile, Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition is costlier at $1,199 (approximately Rs 86,000). The Developer Edition will go on sale in select European markets, in addition to Canada and the US starting February.

Dell XPS 13 specs

Dell XPS 13 sports a 13.4-inch UHD+ display featuring 3,840 x 2,400 pixels resolution. The screen supports peak 500 nits of brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 178-degree viewing angle and 91.5% screen-to-body ratio. Inside is 10th gen Intel Core processor. Although the XPS 13 Developer Edition provides users with Ubuntu 18.04, it misses onto a fingerprint reader. It packs up to 32GB LPDDR4X RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics, up to 2TB PCIe SSD, etc. The standard XPS 13 also offers a fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button.