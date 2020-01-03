Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 2-in-1 Laptop Launched: Price, Specs

Samsung has expanded its product portfolio with the all-new Galaxy Book Flex Alpha, which claims to deliver 'seamless computing experience.' Last year, the company had introduced two new laptops -- Samsung Galaxy Book Ion and Galaxy Book Flex -- as a replacement of Notebook 9 Peb and Notebook 9 models. Ahead of CES 2020, Samsung has refreshed its Galaxy Book line-up, courtesy of Galaxy Book Flex Alpha. Some of the main talking points of this laptop include a battery, which Samsung says offers long-lasting backup, in addition to QLED display and design. Goes without saying, Samsung's focus remains on its design, as well as bare essentials like QLED display, among others.

"We all have different routines, and we need technology that works the way we work, and with our new Galaxy Computing line, we’re giving consumers the ability to choose a PC that meets their unique needs," said Alanna Cotton, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Samsung Electronics America. "Galaxy Book Flex α is a stellar new variant of the Galaxy Computing line, offering many of the best design, hardware, and display features at an accessible price-point."

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is a 2-in-1 convertible PC that sports a QLED screen with max 600-nit capacity. It comes with Active Pen support and a battery that claims to last just over 17 hours. The laptop also supports fast charging technology. Design-wise, it measures 13.9mm in thickness and weighs 1.19kg. Inside, there is a 10th-gen Intel Core processor. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha will be up for grabs in Royal Silver colour in the US in the first half of 2020. The laptop starts at $829.99.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha specs